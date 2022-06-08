Stray: what is zurki?

In the upcoming cyberpunk adventure game Stray, players take control of a cat who finds herself separated from her family and lost in an underground dystopian country. However, it is not people who roam the streets of this peculiar land, but paranoid robots. The main character Stray Cat is not alone, as, fortunately, he meets a useful drone named B-12, which acts as a translator and guide.

Although the robots inhabiting this strange underground land inspired by the Kowloon fortress city do not harm the main kitten, there are other creatures inhabiting its dark corners that underlie robot paranoia. These incredibly dangerous monsters are called “Zurki”, and judging by the trailers and screenshots of Stray, they seem to be a force to be reckoned with.

Zurki Vagabonds

In the unique world of Stray, an unnamed cat controlled by players will be able to jump, jump, crawl and run around a city populated by robots to escape. With the help of a small companion robot B-12, the protagonist of the nameless kitten can communicate with robots he meets on his journey and can help teach players the history of the strange city. But along the way, the cat and B-12 will have to face terrible creatures that threaten the harmony of the robot kind.

Zurki are creepy crawlers that are very similar to facehuggers and are the main threat that players face in Stray. They look about a quarter the size of the player’s cat in height and half its size in width. The Zurks come in vicious swarms that will attack and absorb whatever they want — both mechatronics and feline. During the July 2021 Annapurna Interactive demo, they are shown chasing and attacking the player’s cat, pouncing on the poor cat until it is overpowered. It seems like this is one of the ways Stray players can encounter the “game over” screen.

Fortunately for the inhabitants of this underground world, the Zurki seem to hide only in the sewer areas of the city and are not usually found in populated areas. Ordinary residents of this nameless robot city are only in danger if they wander into areas where they should not go. However, unfortunately for the Tramp cat and the B-12 robot companion, players will have to go through the nests of these creatures to advance in the cat’s journey and reunite with his family.

At first, the only thing players can do to avoid defeat and certain death is just to shake them off, as if the cat’s fur got wet, but this only works when few people jumped on the cat’s back. In the gameplay trailer released by Sony, B-12 and the main character of the nameless cat will meet later in their adventures with an interesting robot, whose design is very similar to the Doc from Back to the Future. In fact, judging by the trailers, the robot is even called Doc. This robot seems to provide players with access to powerful weapons capable of identifying and destroying the Zurks that threaten them or the inhabitants of the robots of the underworld.

It remains unclear where these creatures came from and why they like the taste of both electronics and flesh, as well as how the cat was separated from its family. One thing is for sure: the main cat of the Tramp will have to fight these vile creatures if he wants to reunite with his family. Fortunately, PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will be able to enjoy Stray on the very first day when it is released at the end of July as a console-time exclusive.

Stray is released on July 19 on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.