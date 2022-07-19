Stray Publisher Annapurna to host pop-up cat cafe in New York

Annapurna Interactive, publisher of the sci-fi cat simulator Stray, will host a pop-up launch celebration at New York’s Meow Parlour cat cafe. The newly released platform puzzle game developed by BlueTwelve Studio features an adorable stray cat who gets lost in the futuristic world of cyberpunk. BlueTwelve studio recently shed light on the real image of a cat in Stray, and soon fans will be able to celebrate the launch of the game together with cats and other fans.

First announced in 2020, Stray simulates the feeling of a nimble and street cat, and also takes players to a strange sci-fi metropolis. The game focuses mainly on atmosphere and exploration, and players can perform classic feline actions such as scratching furniture and carelessly dropping objects from tables. Puzzles are a key part of the gameplay in Stray, and the natural agility of the purring protagonist seems to make the journey through the cyberpunk city quite easy. The problem lies in the choice of a place to navigate, not in the navigation itself. The game also features stealth and combat mechanics, and the Stray game review from Screen Rant praises the pace of the game and the variety of content.

Publisher Stray – Annapurna Interactive is hosting a free pop-up event at Meow Parlor in New York to celebrate the game’s release. From Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24, Annapurna will distribute limited edition merchandise that fans can take home. On one of the three days of the launch event, Boba Guys will also provide free drinks with bubble tea. Those interested in visiting can visit the cat Cafe website to find out more and book a table. A visit to the cafe will allow fans to chat with real kittens, celebrating the journey of the main character of the Stray through a huge cyber city.

While Annapurna Interactive is teaming up with Meow Parlor to celebrate the game’s release, Stray cat merchandise like backpacks is another great way for fans to support the indie game. The collaboration between Annapurna and Travel Cat has led to the creation of a new line of cat backpacks and harnesses that allow feline families to go outside together. The backpacks have a charming viewing window that allows furry passengers to look at their surroundings with awe. Harnesses for cats, based directly on the one used by the kitten in “Tramp”, have reflective elements and have six feet of cord to ensure safety on the street.

While the game is an intense cyberpunk adventure, Stray is even more a celebration of feline appeal, agility and ingenuity. The game fully lives up to its new premise, and now fans can express their love for everything feline by attending the Stray launch event at Meow Parlour. The celebration will take place this weekend, so those who want to get to it should make a reservation on the website of the cat cafe in the near future.