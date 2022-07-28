Stray Modder adds Player Cats to the game

BlueTwelve’s Annapurna Interactive and Stray have gone viral since their release: players have been obsessed with playing with cats and even posted images of their animals reacting to the game. In general, it’s quite simple, with sections of running, just jumping off the platform and so on, but there is something about the novelty of the cat game with a separate meow button that attracted the attention of fans.

However, this does not mean that it is perfect, and one feature requested by fans did not enter the game. Fans want to customize their cat in Stray to make it look the way they want, but it turned out early on that this was not possible. The explanation is that this is the story of a particular cat, and although it is true from a certain point of view, the design of the cat in “Tramp” has nothing to do with this story. It is what it is, but no doubt some fans would like it to look like their cat.

Now one Stray modder does the same with Nexus Mods (as Eurogamer pointed out). Modder NorskPL takes commissions for certain additions to the game. All of this is based on the price you name yourself, with some elements depending on the complexity of the mod. Several downloads have already been added to NexusMods for those who may already want to look at their available mods.

It should be noted that the popularity of the NorskPL service has increased dramatically since their launch, and as a result, they closed commissions until August 15. This is due to the number of requests already sent. Fans can wait and see if any of the added designs match their cat, or for those who want a special cat mod, it might be worth subscribing to NorskPL and waiting for them to open commission again. Without a doubt, this is hard work, so everyone who is looking for Norsk services should be patient. After all, this is a very popular and popular service. Interested parties can get acquainted with Ko-Fi from NorskPL HERE.

Of course, those who are looking for other mods probably know that there are already many mods. One will turn the cat into a disturbing image of CJ from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and the other will turn the cat into Garfield. Overall, there is a lot of potential here for those who want to customize their Stray experience.

Stray is now available for PC, PS4 and PS5.