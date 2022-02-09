Stray Kids: What happened to Felix? Your health concerns STAY

STAY is supporting Felix from STRAY KIDS on social networks so that the idol recovers soon from his injury, what happened to him?

The members of STRAY KIDS usually fill their fans with joy with their songs and performances, the idol group gives their all for their fans and they always appear strong and confident on stage; They never stop striving or shining with their talents.

Felix is ​​one of the members of SKZ who not only stands out for his peculiar way of singing, he is also an excellent dancer who impresses his followers with all his skills, as well as having a great personality that continues to captivate the audience. public.

This is why Lee Felix has earned all the love of STAY and his fandom never stops worrying about him and his well-being, although sometimes conditions or accidents happen, the great fanbase will always be there for each of their artists.

What happened to Felix? JYP Entertainment released a statement about the health status of this idol who will be recovering.

STRAY KIDS’ FELIX WILL LIMIT HIS ACTIVITIES TO RECOVER FROM A HERNIA

JYP Entertainment reported that Felix will not be performing during the second STRAY KIDS fan meeting, since due to back pain, the idol went to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a herniated disc; Although it does not affect his daily activities, he should avoid doing heavy things that put pressure on his body.

This is why the SKZ member must take some time to recover and be well in the future and his performances will be somewhat limited during ‘SKZ ’S CHOCOLATE FACTORY’.

Perhaps in a short time, Felix will recover completely, but he must take care of him and STAY knows, he will soon be able to return to his normal activities and continue to impress us with his dancing talents.

STAY SHOWS ITS SUPPORT FOR FELIX ON TWITTER

With the hashtag #GetWellSoonFELIX, STAY has filled Twitter with the best messages of support for the STRAY KIDS idol, the fandom knows very well that he will make an effort to recover quickly and needs a lot of love to move forward.

The best thing is that Felix rests well and can recover, thus relieving his pain and it will be an illness that will not bring him more problems in the future, get well soon Felix!

In other STRAY KIDS news, Lee Know showed the cutest part of his heart by helping kitties in need.