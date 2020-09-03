Stray Kids, Track List for ‘IN LIFE’ Repackage Album

After a successful comeback with “GO LIVE”, Stray Kids is preparing to return with a bigger gift for fans.

After three months since releasing their first full album “GO LIVE” in June, Stray Kids will come back in a few days with a repackaged album with even more total songs.

In the tracklist poster released today, Friday (04/09) at 00.00 KST, this boy group from JYP Entertainment revealed a total of 17 songs that will be included in the repackaged album called ‘IN LIFE’.

In the poster we can also see that the singer of “Gods Menu” will be ready to pamper fans with a new title track titled “Back Door”.

Stray Kids is planning to release all the songs on their repackaged album on September 14th.



