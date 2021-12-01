Stray Kids Tops iTunes Charts Overseas With ‘Christmas EveL’

Stray Kids managed to top the iTunes chart in various countries with the single ‘Christmas EveL‘. On November 29, Stray Kids released a special Christmas holiday single entitled ‘Christmas EveL‘.

As of November 30, the single ‘Christmas EveL’ has topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in a total of 23 countries, including Russia, Brazil and Japan.

In addition, the song ‘Christmas EveL‘ also topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in a total of 27 countries including Mexico, Thailand and Argentina.

In addition to releasing the music video for the title song ‘Christmas EveL’, Stray Kids has also released a music video for the song ‘Winter Falls‘.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!