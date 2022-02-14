Stray Kids: The best moments of the group in their second fanmeeting

STAY was able to share time with STRAY KIDS at ‘SKZ’S CHOCOLATE FACTORY’, the group’s second fanmeeting that left a mark on fans, what were your best moments?

STRAY KIDS held their second fanmeeting alongside STAY, a full 2 ​​days of music, activities, and much more that they were able to give their fans to celebrate not only having each other, but also this Valentine’s Day.

Since the beginning of the year, SKZ revealed its great agenda ready for 2022, there are many projects for its fans that would have the fandom full of idol projects, one of these was ‘SKZ’S CHOCOLATE FACTORY’, the name they gave to their fanmeeting.

‘SKZ’S CHOCOLATE FACTORY’ brought us a new surprise, STRAY KIDS‘ comeback was announced after their fanmeeting, with a new ODDINARY teaser that we will be able to hear in March and will bring more of the power of the idol group.

But without getting ahead of ourselves, here we have the best moments of SKZ in their fanmeeting so you don’t forget everything the group did.

THE BEST MOMENTS OF STRAY KIDS IN SKZ’S CHOCOLATE FACTORY

STRAY KIDS covers

In the second STRAY KIDS fanmeeting, the idol group took the opportunity to do some covers, the one that STAY most attracted the attention of was ‘Call Me Baby’, EXO’s original song.

STRAY KIDS covered EXO | Twitter: @DoKyungLoey

The video of STAY

At the fan meeting, STRAY KIDS was able to see a video that STAY made for the idols with the letter that he had written for them, it was a very emotional moment that made some members of the group teary-eyed while they watched it.

SKZ sentimental for the STAY video | Twitter: @Seungmonmon

the karaoke

The members of SKZ began to sing in karaoke, letting us listen to other of their covers, like this one from Next Level, original by Aespa, so the idols had fun with their fans.

STRAY KIDS at karaoke | Twitter: @PortalSKZBR2

The games

The STRAY KIDS idols had fun with various games and dynamics, there were questions and answers or this game where they had to carry their partner, but Hyunjin couldn’t stand Seungmin for long, OMG, it was a lot of fun.

STRAY KIDS had fun with games at their fan meeting | Twitter: @insominsung

flirty STRAY KIDS

The STRAY KIDS idols not only took advantage of the stage to flirt with STAY, they also did it with each other, OMG, because they show all their affection and more now that they almost celebrated Valentine’s Day with their fans.

STRAY KIDS took the opportunity to be flirty with their fans | Twitter: @skzlatamproject

This is how the second STRAY KIDS fan meeting was lived, which was full of surprises for all the group’s fans who were able to attend or watch it online.

