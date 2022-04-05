Stray Kids Talk made Billboard history: “Really a great honor” to get into the chart of his first album No. 1 in the USA

Just a few days ago, Stray Kids made American history when Billboard announced that their new EP Oddinary had performed well enough to debut at number 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. In fact, the seven-song project was the biggest sales week in 2022: 103,000 fans in the US alone bought a copy.

Oddinary became not only the first No. 1 album for the K-pop boy band, but also their debut appearance on the Billboard 200. It’s extremely rare for any band to get to the top on the first try, but Stray Kids picks have been gaining momentum around the world for the past few years, and now, with the support of Republic Records, there seems to be nothing they can’t do.

Stray Kids became the third South Korean band whose album took the first place in the US charts after BTS and SuperM. I had the pleasure of talking to the whole band (band member Ban Chan answered most of the questions and also translated for many of his bandmates) just a few hours after sharing the good news and we discussed their historic moment, reaching American fans and how they can’t wait to sweat and sing with their followers.

Ban Chan: Wow. It’s unbelievable. We heard this news not so long ago and were amazed. We didn’t know what to say. We were all saying to each other, “Did this really happen?” We were looking at the article, and we were shaking a little, and all that. It was just unreal. One thing is for sure — the reason we were able to get such results was definitely because of how beautiful and wonderful the Stays Hotel is. So a big thank you to everyone who showed their love and support for our latest album.

McIntyre: You are the third Korean band to have a No. 1 album in America, after BTS and SuperM. How does it feel to be in this company?

Ban Chan: We are very proud that we were able to reach such a level. We think this is a very good experience for us. We feel that this could be another big lesson… something that we can really learn, and something that can motivate us to try harder and reach higher levels. As I have already said, it is thanks to Stays that we can go so far. They gave us such a big and wonderful gift. It makes us want to do more for them. It’s like a really big engine that keeps us moving forward.