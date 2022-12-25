Films such as “Energetic”, “Vacation”, “Strong Love”, “Alone All the Way”, “Noel’s Diary”, “Let it Snow”, “Klaus” and many others are some of the Christmas movies that people watch during the holidays. Everyone has a special Christmas routine that they follow and celebrate with their loved ones. Well, this year Ryan Reynolds received the best Christmas gift from his exotic fans and friends. Everyone knows the adoration that the energetic actor and Stray Kids have for each other. This year, Stray Kids vocalist Ban Chan held a special Christmas party in honor of Reynolds’ most beloved R-rated movie.

Lighting everywhere, delicious food, beautiful music, Christmas carols and your loved ones near you, this is by far the best Christmas atmosphere. But being trendsetters, Stray Kids this year brought an unexpected twist to the traditional celebration. Ban Chan had a movie date with online fans to celebrate the most long-awaited holiday of the year. Let’s see how their date went and what the “Red Notice” actor said about it.

Ryan Reynolds got the best gift for Christmas

Have you ever considered any superhero movie a Christmas movie, even if it’s far from it? Well, anything is possible when it comes to Ryan Reynolds. Something crazy was going to happen, and it did. Ban Chan held an online date with Stray Kids fans and a Deadpool actor to watch an R-rated movie together. They all watched Deadpool, and that’s how Deadpool reacted.

Did Chan just confirm the first Deadpool is a Christmas movie? Happy Holi-stays! pic.twitter.com/GyGcVf1SQt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 24, 2022

Have a happy stay in Holi, everyone. While everyone was talking about Deadpool being a Christmas movie, the film’s producer Aditya Suda’s comment was certainly hilarious.

I always thought DEADPOOL was an International Woman's Day movie. — Aditya Sood (@adityasood) December 24, 2022

Watching Deadpool with Chan and a large portion of Stays is one of the best ways to spend part of my Christmas Eve 😂🥰💙 #moviedatewithchan #StrayKids #STAY — thisgivesme.anxiety (@chappedsexylips) December 24, 2022

Although fans from all over the world joined this Christmas party, they put everything on hold just to watch Deadpool online. While fans remembered some iconic scenes from the movie, others agreed with Chan that “Deadpool” is a Christmas movie.

What do you think about it? If you’re also watching “Deadpool” right now, share your experience with us in the comment box below.