Stray Kids shares the future they want to have with STAY

So divine that the boys at Stray Kids are. We know that the Stray Kids boys were one of the winners of the 2020 Asia Artist Awards. After that victory, the Korean media Star News conducted an interview with Stray Kids to talk about the incredible year they had, as well as their plans for the future that they want to have a STAY.

This interview was very good for the Stray Kids boys because here they were able to add comments that they could not quote during the ceremony (for ahaa time).

Members say

Bang Chan

“I was so disappointed that our STAY was not there, that he always attended our performances in person. I am looking forward to the day when this situation improves and we can show our performance in front of STAY and many other people. More than anything, I hope everyone remains healthy and happy! ”

Chagbin

“I still believe that we have a long way to go, but we are filling it out by practicing and I think we are developing little by little. Thank you for taking such good care of us and expect a lot from us in the future. “

Seungmin

“The memory of having won the AAA rookie award in our debut year looks like it was yesterday, so it is an honor to receive another significant award. We will continue to work hard in the future to become a great team that fits this award. Thanks!”.

Seungmin mentioned that Stray Kids has won several AAA awards each year since their debut in k-pop and was asked if they were able to feel their own growth on stage.

Bang Chan

“Although sometimes we cannot honestly feel whether we are growing or not, we always have the mentality of wanting to keep growing and move on. We still have a lot to do, we have a lot that we want to learn and we have a lot of new teams that we want to show, so I think that mentality is very important ”.

Regarding the plans for 2021, this is what the guys at Stray Kids mentioned to STAY.

Changbin

“I hope there are more opportunities for more people to enjoy our music and performances. In all these moments, I want to fascinate a lot of people. I hope the situation with COVID-19 will improve quickly, as I want to take action against STAY ”.