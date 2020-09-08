Stray Kids shared teaser for their first repackage album

Stray Kids will be back with a new album and they showed a bit of the songs they prepared with mashup in teaser form.

The members of Stray Kids woke up the excitement of their fans with a new preview of what they will be able to hear in their next album, however, it is a very original teaser where they combined several melodies that will be part of IN.

Stray Kids’ new album will be available from September 14 and previously the tracklist was published with a total of 17 songs. Now, the JYP Entertainment group has shared a new teaser to announce the highly anticipated premiere.

This is a teaser video where some of the songs that we will hear very soon are shown, however, they were edited so that it was not just a preview album, but a new melody.

We Go, Heaven, Wow, Any, My Universe, Pacemaker, Easy, Phobia, B Me, Back Door and Ex are some of the songs shown during this mashup, which give a glimpse of the energy that Stray Kids will transmit with his new album repackage.

The video is distinguished by video effects that take us from one environment to another and transitions in the styles of the scenarios, managing to catch the audience while they describe what song we are listening to.

The repackage album that the idol group prepared will be revealed very soon, and Stray Kids fans are ready to show their support for the new release.

