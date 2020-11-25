Stray Kids reveals in the dance Korean version of ALL IN

Stray Kids released a new video for “ALL IN”, the K-pop group revealed the dance practice of the song in Korean language and showed their facet as baseball players.

The idols of the agency JYP ended their promotions for “IN”, their repackage album that they promoted with the song “Back Door”, and they also presented several of their hits in their most recent online concert. The group recently shared new content for Stay and released the Korean version of their single “ALL IN”.

Through their official social networks, Stray Kids shared a new version of the video “ALL IN”, the song with which they made their Japanese comeback recently. The music clip already registers more than 200 thousand reproductions on YouTube within a couple of hours of being released, the dance practice shows the more energetic side of the boys for 3 minutes.

The K-pop group decided to show the version of the song, in addition, they showed their sports side combined with Korean music, as they wore baseball uniforms. The choreographic video highlights the talent of idols in rap and dance, areas that characterize the urban concept that Stray Kids handles.

STRAY KIDS REVEALS ALL IN DANCE PRACTICE

The studio videos are fan favorites, because unlike the official MVs they can better appreciate the details of the choreography and movements of the idols, who show the creative process behind their songs, Stray Kids seems to have been very inspired in Japanese culture.

Wearing baseball costumes, one of the popular sports in Japan, the group shows their best dance steps, the choreography includes various formations throughout the hip hop song, which contains a lot of rap and rhymes, the specialty of Stray Kids, considered one of the best fourth generation rappers in the industry.

The video also includes a voice effect that is often used in Japanese subway stations, they make some gestures in front of the camera, while dancing through a set that appeared to be an abandoned warehouse, this dance practice was the Korean version of the song, which It was released in another language.

The K-pop group surprised STAY with an online concert, if you missed your show, relive the best moments that Stray Kids experienced.



