Stray Kids reveals his ideal type of girl

Stray Kids idols hope that their future partner has some of these characteristics. Look at the ideal type of the 8 members of Stray Kids.

Since their debut in the world of K-pop , the members of Stray Kids have drawn the attention of the public for their talent, concept and musical style, JYP Entertainment idols are one of the most popular male bands.

With each of their songs and music videos, Stray Kids’ idols show off their artistic skills, such as songwriting, dancing, rap, singing, and their stage presence, STAY always supports and appreciates them for their amazing personality.

This time we bring you the ideal type of rappers and singers: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, IN and what characteristics the girl of your dreams should have.

Get to know all the JYP Entertainment idols better and discover what kind of girl Stray Kids is looking for. Tell us! Who is your favorite bias of the 8 members of Stray Kids ?

MEET THE IDEAL TYPE OF STRAY KIDS MEMBERS:

Bang Chan

The ideal type of Bang Chan from Stray Kids is a girl who has a motherly character, is very affectionate with him all the time, in addition to cooking deliciously and being respectful towards his peers.

Felix

The ideal type of Felix from Stray Kids is a girl who mixes a bit of shyness and is outgoing, very charismatic, beautiful and has a big heart to take care of the idol.

Lee Know

The ideal type of Lee Know from Stray Kids should be a person similar to him, with similar tastes, who likes to dance, who enjoys black humor and long hair.

Seungmin

The ideal type of Seungmin from Stray Kids is a girl who takes good care of him, with an adventurous soul, who is not afraid to try new things, with a kind character and a little shy.

Changbin

The ideal type of Changbin from Stray Kids should be a girl full of charms, likes similar to that of the idol, who does not feel worth laughing, who takes good care of him and helps others in any situation that arises.

Have

The ideal type of Han from Stray Kids is a charismatic girl, who is independent, hard-working, who enjoys the music that the idol composes and with good judgment.

IN

The ideal type of Stray Kids IN should be a person full of innocence in his heart, with a playful and very cheerful character, who passes it by smiling and who supports him in all his projects.

Hyunjin

The ideal type of Stray Kids Hyunjin should be a charming person, very passionate about life, someone who can take care of him, show him all his love, who is not afraid to express his ideas and feelings, but with a touch of shyness.



