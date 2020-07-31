Stray Kids Releases the Seungmin Edited MV ‘Airplane’

Stray Kids again spoiled fans by releasing the music video ‘Airplane’.

The music video titled ‘Airplane’ was uploaded by Stray Kids through their V LIVE channel on Friday (07/31).

‘Airplane’ is one of the songs on Stray Kids’ latest album, ‘GO LIVE’, which was released some time ago.

This music video is also so special, because members participate directly in the making and recording of the video.

While the music video ‘Airplane’ which was released today was edited by a member of Stray Kids, Seungmin.

Curious as to what? Just watch the appearance of Stray Kids members in the following ‘Airplane’ music video!



