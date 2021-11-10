Stray Kids Releases First Teaser For Upcoming Comeback With ‘Christmas EveL’

Boy group Stray Kids excited fans after releasing the latest teaser on November 11, 2021. Through the teaser, you can see a design that displays the words ‘Christmas EveL, with a red background.

The comeback of the boy group under JYP Entertainment is scheduled to be released on November 29, 2021.

Previously, Stray Kids had successfully made their comeback with the album ‘NOEASY‘ and the main song, titled ‘Thunderous‘.

STAY, are you ready to watch Stray Kids‘ newest performance in their upcoming comeback?