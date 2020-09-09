Stray Kids Releases ‘Back Door’ MV Comeback Images

A few days before the comeback, Stray Kids showed footage from the music video for “Back Door”.

On Thursday (10/09) early morning KST, JYP Entertainment released a teaser video for Stray Kids’ comeback title track with the repackage album ‘IN LIFE’.

In this teaser video which is less than a minute long, we are opened with music and tense scenes followed by dance and beats that start to be upbeat and thrilling.

We can also see the visuals of the Stray Kids members with one shot at a time that is ready to spoil fans.

Stray Kids themselves will make a comeback with the release of the album “IN LIFE” on September 14th.

While looking forward to it, see the following teaser video.



