Stray Kids Premieres MV All In, Their New Japanese Song

The energy of Stray Kids was captured in an exciting video, we tell you all about All In, the Japanese comeback of these idols.

The surprises from JYP Entertainment continue, Stray Kids returned with a new song, and the music video for All In has caused a huge sensation among fans. We tell you all about this premiere and the story behind the melody.

The clip begins with fire in different sets, announcing that it is a video full of energy, it is then that we see the first group formation of SKZ. They quickly show us the first steps of the choreography presented by all the members of the K-Pop group and the lyrics take over the MV.

The first thing we hear is various rap verses as idols go from one stage to another showing various outfits. Then the vocal part begins and although it is melodic voices, the powerful vibe remains.

WHAT IS THE LYRICS OF ALL IN INTERPRETED BY STRAY KIDS ABOUT?

The lyrics of All In show us the strength these idols possess, describing that they will not give up even if there are difficulties and, on the contrary, they will show their best to achieve their goals.

During a pause, we hear a voice say ‘there are no results for the search for’ STOP ‘, indicating that its destiny is to continue moving forward without looking back.

All In is an energetic song full of strength that infects you with motivation during your day to day life and will also accompany you in the fight against any difficulty.

Stray Kids’ MV is already a trend in 10 different countries, ranking first on YouTube in Chile, and the Philippines, second in Mexico, Indonesia, Argentina and Peru, but also in fifth place worldwide.

Another JYP Entertainment group that is preparing for a comeback is GOT7, Yugyeom and Jinyoung held a live broadcast to talk about their new album.



