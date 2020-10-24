Stray Kids’ Lee Know birthday today

Celebrate Lee Know by learning about the path this boy traveled before becoming a K-Pop star alongside Stray Kids.

Stray Kids is celebrating, Lee Know turns one more year of life and the STAYs are celebrating this date through social networks. Are you a fan of this idol? We invite you to know the story of this boy and his work within the idol group of JYP Entertainment.

The rapper and vocalist was born on October 25, 1998 in Gimpo, South Korea. His real name is Lee Min Ho, but he chose to use a stage name as soon as he found his way into the K-Pop industry.

LEE KNOW’S STORY BEFORE STRAY KIDS

The skills of this idol were first manifested through dance, his great talent led him to shine on big stages and in 2017 he was a backup dancer on the BTS tour.

After discovering that he wanted to continue performing in front of the public, he found a new passion that was also linked to music.

Lee Know joined JYP Entertainment and trained for only one year. He was part of the survival show Stray Kids, although this idol was removed from the show, he received a new opportunity to join the team.

Thus, he debuted with SKZ on March 25, 2018, where he performs as a rapper, vocalist and dancer, winning the affection of fans of the K-Pop group. Because Lee Know likes to create choreography, he has had many contributions within the Stray Kids dance routines and was recognized for this incredible work.

In addition to his talent, this idol has a great heart that he shows on many occasions. Lee Know sponsored a boy from Africa to have a better life and maintains communication with him. In addition, he makes various donations to help others.

