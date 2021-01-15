Stray Kids’ IN Releases Maknae on Top Video

Bang Chan and Changbin teamed up with fellow Stray Kids to perform Maknae on Top. STAY is starting the year in an incredible way, as the guys from Stray Kids have already started to surprise them with new music and a surprising video for IN’s song.

The melody was written by the three JYP Entertainment idols , who joined forces to create a fun song that places IN as a powerful and confident boy.

The melody has a lively and powerful vibe perfect for a festive mood, IN wears elegant and glamorous outfits in the clip, as Bang Chan and Changbin accompany him. Both idols have fun by his side, always highlighting the great energy of the youngest member in the group.

MAKNAE ON TOP, THE LYRICS BEHIND THIS SKZ MELODY

The melody tells how despite being the youngest, Jeongin has the strength and determination to succeed and be a maknae on top .

In addition to their appearance in the video, Bang Chan and Changbin also collaborated singing in this song, so they aroused great emotion among their followers.