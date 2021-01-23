Stray Kids’ Hyunjin falls in love with fans with his new look

The idol chatted with his fans wearing his black hair, we tell you what Hyunjin said during the live broadcast.

2021 has started with various projects for Hyunjin, the idol made a new beginning by dyeing his hair again, and a V Live allowed Stray Kids fans to admire this change in his look.

Although it has been a few days since the boy renewed his image, this live broadcast gave the STAYS an opportunity to notice how good Hyunjin looks with his black hair, the idol wore a natural look, but maintaining his unique style and his beauty.

Hyunjin was traveling aboard a van, but decided to take the time to meet with his followers and give them a dose of energy to enjoy the weekend even more.

STAY AND HYUNJIN MEET AGAIN AND SHARE A FUN MOMENT

Stray Kids will be participating in the Kingdom show soon, but since it is a competition, fans asked the idol to try not to feel overwhelmed by pressure. Hyunjin acknowledged that he has been a bit stressed about it, but we know that he will give his best on the show.

Responding to more questions from fans, Hyunjin chose ‘love’ as his favorite word in English, while in regards to drinks he noted that he was very fond of green tea, as well as other products that include that flavor and also recommended it as a remedy. to decrease swelling.

The idol recommended Penomeco’s song No.5 to his fans, a melody that is a collaboration with Crush. Finally, he said goodbye to the fans by blowing a kiss at the camera.