Stray Kids’ Han is bullied during a video call

Stray Kids’ Han met with his fans through a video call giveaway, the K-pop band member didn’t know how to react when one of his followers appeared in suggestive clothing.

The boys of Stray Kids met with their fans through different video calls, this dynamic was organized on Weibo and was done especially to promote the record material “IN LIFE”.

SKZ’s Jisung paid a lot of attention to interacting with STAY, the JYP Entertainment rapper wanted his fans to feel confident and was very enthusiastic about the lucky ones who won a video call with him.

The Stray Kids rapper premiered ‘I Got It’, so he talked about his projects and other surprises that his group has prepared for the public that follows his brand-new career on stage. The situation became awkward when a fan who won a video call with Jisung behaved in an inappropriate manner.

FAN UNCOMFORTABLE JISUNG DE SKZ DURING A VIDEO CALL

The girl referred to Jisung as ‘baby’ and told him that he had a charming voice and immediately appeared in suggestive clothes, causing Han to not know how to react.

The Stray Kids idol seemed nervous, he did not know what to do or how to react, immediately Han fans took his social networks and expressed their disagreement with what happened, remarking that he looked uncomfortable and did not deserve to go through these situations painful.

STAY asked for more respect for all Stray Kids idols, their privacy and integrity, because beyond being public figures or artists, they are people. Fans will send emails to JYP Entertainment for the company to take the necessary measures to protect its constituents.

Han recently released the song ‘I Got It’, a track belonging to the music project Stray Kids: SKZ-RECORD, which seeks to express the artistic abilities of each member of the K-pop boy band.



