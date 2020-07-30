Stray Kids delays concerts in Indonesia and Thailand

Stray Kids has delayed their concerts in Indonesia and Thailand due to COVID-19.

JYP Entertainment made an official announcement about Stray Kids concerts in Indonesia and Thailand:

Stray Kids World Tour ‘District 9: Unlock’ scheduled for August 9, 2020 in Bangkok and August 15, 2020 in Jakarta has unfortunately been postponed due to the proliferation of COVID-19.

Although we have been looking for ways to proceed with the concert, due to the global proliferation of COVID-19, it is difficult to continue the concert further. We ask for your understanding as this decision has been taken into consideration for the safety of the artists as well as the audience, and we sincerely apologize to all the fans who anticipated the Stray Kids concert.

