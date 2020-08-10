Stray Kids confirms their long-awaited return to the stage

JYP Entertainment has revealed that Stray Kids will be returning to the stage with the following statement:

It is true that Stray Kids is preparing a new album. The exact date of her return has yet to be decided.

Take a look at the fan comments below:

I am not a ranch, but I am concerned about how hard they are working this year. I hope they are good and healthy 💗

Well, other JYPE artists have also returned; The 6th day subunit will return in August, Itzy will return in August, JYP himself will return in August, twice he will return in October, Jackson is now in China due to his job, not available until September, it seems that GOT7 will return in November, Niziu will debut in November.

I’m a ranch, but how about GOT7? Why is JYP announcing the comebacks of Stray Kids and Twice ahead of GOT7? And I feel like Stray Kids should have a break too, they already work so hard.

I see people saying they just came back, but honestly repackaged albums always come 2-3 months after the full album so I was expecting this.

Hope they have more time to rest after this one! 💪

What do you think of the return of Stray Kids? Leave your comment on our Facebook page or on our Twitter account. Also, share the news on your social networks with your friends!



