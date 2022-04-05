Stray Kids and NMIXX are the fourth generation of YouTube royalties for March!

Stray Kids and NMIXX — fourth generation K-Pop idol groups are taking over the scene, and we’re not complaining, filled with talents and visual effects, fourth generation K-Pop idol groups are pushing the boundaries of the genre. In this article, we have listed the fourth-generation K-Pop idol groups with the most subscribers on YouTube in March.

At the top of the list are Stray Kids, whose “Thunderous” hits after hits secured them the title of “leaders of the 4th generation”. The millionth seller of JYP Entertainment has more than 350 thousand new subscribers!The fourth generation of YouTube royalties for March!