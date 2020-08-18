Strangers Things star now works in a RESTAURANT

As filming for the Netflix series resumes, the Strangers Things actor works in a restaurant.

Hollywood actor Gaten Matarazzo rose to fame with the Netflix series Stranger Things and is one of the industry’s hottest young stars, enjoying fame and glory.

That’s not to say that Strangers Things actor has his head in the sky, as the 17-year-old has pleasantly surprised fans by taking a side job at a New Jersey restaurant.

Strangers Things star has been keeping busy

The Prank Encounters star has been keeping busy during the coronavirus pandemic working alongside family members at a Long Island restaurant after filming on Netflix’s Strangers Things was halted.

This was also confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter by his representative, as he has been recognized by fans even though he dressed up in a hat and cloth mask.

Production on the fourth season of Stranger Things had only just begun when the closure was announced. It is unclear when Netflix production will resume.

David Harbor, who plays Jim Hopper on the Strangers Things series, also admitted the show’s postponement: “Who knows? We’re closed now. It was supposed to be out early next year, I think, though I have no authority on this. And I don’t know now. That will probably be delayed. Hopefully we can get back to work, but I don’t know what that looks like. “



