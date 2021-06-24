Strangers: Sophie Turner Joins The Cast Of The Netflix movie

Strangers: The American portal Deadline announced this Thursday (24) that actress Sophie Turner, the eternal Sansa Stark of Game of Thrones, joined the cast of Strangers, the new teen comedy film from Netflix. With that, she is now part of the team that already includes actresses Camila Mendes, from Riverdale, and Maya Hawke, from Stranger Things. So far, the production has not yet had its release date revealed by the streaming platform.

Learn more about Strangers movie

The film’s plot follows Drew (Camila Mendes), a popular girl, and Eleanor (Maya Hawke), an outcast from school. The two have a secret date and decide to hatch a plan to get revenge on students who have already bullied the two at school. Turner’s role has yet to be released, but we already know she will be a supporting character.

The Netflix film will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, known as Someone Special. The screenplay was written in partnership with Celeste Ballard, from Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Sophie Turner is best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. However, her career also includes several other successful titles, such as Jean Gray in the X-Men franchise, Survive, School of Spy and Madness of Time. She was also recently cast in HBO Max’s miniseries The Staircase.

The production will have eight episodes and is based on a real crime. The actress will play Margaret Ratliff, one of the adopted daughters of Michael Peterson, a writer accused of killing his wife. In addition to Turner, the cast of the miniseries also includes Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt and Parker Posey. The production also doesn’t have a release date.

