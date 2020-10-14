Stranger Things: what might happen in season 4

The fans of “Stranger Things” have created some theories of what could happen in the next fourth season. You can’t imagine!

The wait between seasons of Stranger Things can be agonizing, but it’s worth it. As we look forward to season 4, let’s take a look at everything we know about the upcoming season and also explore what we’d like to see.

Warning: This post WILL BE full of spoilers for what has happened so far on the show, so if you haven’t seen Stranger Things season 3 yet, maybe you could save this for later.

In September 2019, Netflix shared an official announcement that Stranger Things had been renewed for a fourth season, along with a teaser video with the words “We are no longer in Hawkins.”

Season 3 ends with the Byers family (Eleven included) moving away from Hawkins, so the tagline makes sense to them. But it also hinted at Hopper’s fate.

Fans immediately theorized that Hopper was not dead at the end of season 3, despite seeing him seemingly vaporized. This is because in the final moments of season 3, set in Russia, we see a reference to an American prisoner who remains invisible.

Almost everyone agreed that it must be Hopper. In February, Netflix released another teaser that confirmed that Hopper is alive and in Russia.

The Coronavirus “did not affect” season 4 of Stranger Things

It was all very exciting, but then of course COVID-19 happened, and in March we learned that production on Stranger Things season 4 had stopped.

In August, the show’s creators, the Duffer brothers, revealed that the delay wasn’t necessarily a bad thing for the season.

“For the first time, we have all the scripts written and we can see them as a complete piece and make adjustments,” Matt Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter.

Ross Duffer added that the pandemic had also given them time to look ahead and figure out the correct end point for the program and how long it would take to get there. While he didn’t say exactly when that would be, he did reveal that season 4 wouldn’t be the end of the story.

In the first days of October we received some very good news: the Stranger Things team shared that the show is officially back in production!

The ad itself is pretty cryptic, but it’s a relief to hear that the season is moving on. We don’t have a release date yet, but it doesn’t seem likely that we’ll see episodes before the second half of 2021 at least.

As for what the season will bring, we know that all the main actors are back. That includes Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Noah Schnapp as Will, Sadie Sink as Max, Joe Kery as Steve Harrington, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Maya Hawke as Robin, Winona Ryder as Joyce, Priah Ferguson as Eric, Cara Buono as Karen, and of course David Harbor as Hopper.

There will also be some new faces, but the only one we’ve confirmed so far is Agents of Shield star Joel Stoffer, though his role remains unknown.

Could season 4 be about Hopper’s life?

It looks like Hopper’s story will be a big part of season 4, which is great because it’s perhaps what fans are most curious about. And it’s not just about his escape from Russia.

“We can see some of the really deep backstory to Hopper that we hinted at with the boxes in season 2,” David Harbor told Deadline in June.

“The Boxes”, in case you’re wondering, refers to a short shot from Season 2 in which we see boxes stacked in Hopper’s basement. Three in particular are important to Hopper’s backstory, according to Harbor: those labeled “Vietnam,” “New York,” and “Dad.”

“In Season 4 we will give you a big reveal on Hopper’s backstory,” Harbor revealed at Comic Con earlier this year.

“It’s one of the things I’ve known since the first frame of the first take, and we haven’t expressed it yet. And finally we’re going to express it in a big way. It’s what I like the most about him that you and the guys haven’t yet. They know about him, but it has to do with these backstories from New York, Vietnam and Dad. And I’m so excited that they know more about that, and it ties into, of course, things he’s doing with Eleven and Joyce and things. So”.

In an interview with Total Film, Harbor also teased that when we see Hopper again, he won’t be the same, citing Gandalf the Gray turning into Gandalf the White as inspiration for Hopper’s resurrection and transformation.

Theories of what we can see in Stranger Things 4

As for the other characters, there are far fewer details about what could happen to them in season 4.

With everyone in different locations, the season will presumably be about them getting back together, no doubt to fight the Upside Down and / or the Russians and whatever they are cooking with their captured demogorgon. While we wait for more clues, here are some things that would be really cool to see:

Eleven regaining her powers. The last thing we saw, he had lost them, which is ominous.

Learn more about the other children he experimented with. Eleven found Eight / Kali in season 2, but what about the rest of the characters? And what about Eight / Kali herself ?! There is so much that could be explored there.

The return of Dr. Brenner. He was Eleven’s “daddy,” and it would be interesting to see him and Hopper return from the dead. His story has been left open since season 1. We need answers!

Billy’s return. Look, it’s good for the eyes, but it would also be great if I was somehow in the Upside Down and came back as a different person. But with a similar arc happening for Hopper in season 4, the Duffers probably won’t go there for Billy.

Nancy and Jonathan break up. I’m so sorry, but Jonathan is the worst and treats Nancy terribly! Now that he’s moved in, it’s a good chance for Nancy to have a clean break.

More screen time for Scoops Troop. Steve, Robin, Erica, and Dustin are the best part of the show and you can’t convince me otherwise. I don’t even care what they do, because whatever it is, it’ll be great.

You will get some peace. The boy has been through a lot. I mean, everyone has, but Will really can’t take a break. Let it rest!

The return of Alexei. This will not happen at all. Is dead. But it was so precious and we lost it too soon. This show is full of supernatural shenanigans. Not too much to wish for, is it?

Honestly, season 4 can’t come soon enough. What is your theory of what could happen in this fourth season? Do you agree with any of these?



