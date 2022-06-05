Stranger Things Vecna Star Apologizes For Lying To Fans

ATTENTION: spoilers for season 4 of the TV series “Very strange things”.

Jamie Campbell-Bauer, who lends an intimidating voice and presence to his role as Vecna in season 4 of “Very Strange Things,” apologizes to fans of the show for lying about their role. With the new season comes a new big evil to scare the residents of Hawkins, and this time the villain is more dangerous than ever before. Vecna, who spends most of season 4 torturing and disfiguring Hawkins’ already traumatized teens, made an immediate impression as one of the most terrifying villains television has ever seen.

Although he appears immediately in the first episode, abandoning the usual “Very Strange Things” style when he teases the main villain at least briefly, his real identity remained a mystery. At the end of the season, fans discovered that Jamie Campbell-Bauer, who was listed as Peter Ballard, was actually playing the villain. It turns out that Vecna, whose original name was Henry Creel, was Dr. Brenner’s first experiment in telekinesis and was nicknamed Odin. On the other hand, Peter Ballard is just the name Creel used when he was under Brenner’s control in his lab.

Bauer feels some remorse over this ploy, as he describes in an interview with EW that he can “only apologize to the fans of the show for being part of such a massive distraction.” He says he has “no idea where the name Peter Ballard came from” and was surprised by the casting announcement. He says he was just following the “party line” and keeping a secret. Read the full quote below:

“I have no idea where the name Peter Ballard came from. I can only apologize to the fans of the show for being part of such a huge distraction. I remember seeing this and thinking: “All right, guys. Your health! It won’t be easy if anyone asks me, but I’ll just stick to the party line.”

This was undoubtedly a practical decision, and Bauer’s silence on this matter meant that the 4th season of “Very Strange Things” ended on a rather high note. Revealing Vekna’s identity leads to an incredible fight with the Eleven and should lead to a telekinetic rumble for the ages. It’s also an amazing feat of movie magic, considering that almost all of Vecna’s appearance in the series is practical. Bauer is completely unrecognizable under all the prosthetics, and before the autopsy it was absolutely impossible to say that it was him.

The Duffer brothers made a real shock by exposing the identity of Vecna, and we must give credit to Bauer for not spoiling the surprise. This gave season 4 of the series “Very Strange Things” a real sense of mystery and threat, which led to one of the most horrific, terrifying and memorable scenes in the history of the series. Therefore, Bauer has no reason to apologize, because he tried to tell the best possible story.