Stranger Things: The character that the series disappeared without giving any explanation

It’s been almost three years since Stranger Things fans haven’t seen new episodes of the series since the broadcast of the last of the three seasons that are available in the Netflix platform’s catalog of options, while its most recent production was delayed due to of the pandemic. With a release date for this summer of 2022, there is the consolation of commenting on the wide variety of curiosities and anecdotes that surround the famous program in front of and behind the cameras.

One of the most curious anecdotes of Stranger Things has to do with the star who plays Jim Hopper, actor David Harbour, when he revealed the truth about the disappearance after the broadcast of the first season of the famous suspense and science fiction program. on-screen from a quirky cast member.

Considered one of the most successful series of recent times, Stranger Things has an interesting list of characters that have appeared on screen played by talented acting stars. There are also those secondary ones that developed an important punctual role and that have been disappearing, but there is a very special one in particular that was unique in its kind and nobody names it anymore.

Fortunately, of the famous cast of Stranger Things, it is Harbor who stands out from the rest because from time to time he has taken it upon himself to shake up his fans and keep them up to date with the show beyond its plot by revealing some secrets. He did so during an interview in which he referred to his interaction with the Byers family pet, the dog known as Chester.

The artist confessed that during his participation in the first season of Stranger Things, it was very difficult for him to work on the film set, specifically in the scenes that he had to share with the pet, which he described as complicated. The problem reached such an extreme that the interpreter of Jim Hopper had no choice but to talk to the producers to find a solution.

“I got along very badly with the dog,” he said.

In his defense, the actor explained that he had nothing against the pet, in his opinion the situation could have been avoided if Chester’s owner had trained him properly as he had assured the production when he was hired to participate in the series. Unfortunately for the dog, the situation determined his fate in the following seasons of Stranger Things, he never appeared or was named again.

“Take after take, he would walk away to do something. I remember the coach on set saying: Come on! We need to make money!” Yeah, I went up to the production and said, ‘You know, the Byers should put this dog down next season.