Stranger Things: Suspicions of the relationship of Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp

While viewers are waiting for the fourth season of Stranger Things on the Netflix platform, some fans have been talking a little more about the characters of actors Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp, to the point that there are even suspicions that both they could be in a relationship. But, this is what is really known about what happens between its characters and between them.

Recall that Millie Bobby Brown plays one of the main characters, Eleven, while Noah Schnapp plays Will Byers. Where viewers saw how the first season was focused on the character of Schnapp after he disappeared and became a MacGuffin, so everyone started looking for a way to rescue him.

While in season two Byers is deeply affected by his ordeal with the Upside Down, leading Eleven and her Stranger Things cohorts to try to deal with the threat by finding and closing a portal to the alternate dimension, which has emerged in your city. Similarly in the third installment, we continue to see how most of it focuses a bit on Eleven and Byers, putting them closer and closer.

However, spending so much time together filming every season of Stranger Things, or any show, can make or break a lot of relationships and friendships between cast members, which is why fans and media outlets have been talking about some suspicions of Bobby’s romance. Brown and Scanapp.

According to The List website and some other media outlets, Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have become very close over the years, yet they each declare each other “best friends.” If that wasn’t enough, other reports claim that Brown once referred to Schnapp as “the best friend a girl could ask for,” so they typically play pranks on each other and fans believe other things.

Interestingly, Schnapp assured during an interview in 2021 for People magazine, that Millie not only usually makes some jokes with him for being great friends, but also with all the cast members of Stranger Things, so he gave an example of what once made the star with some water balloons:

“On our last day of filming Season 4, Millie got the whole crew together and bought like 2,000 water balloons,” Schnapp said.

“She and 30 other crew members came out behind the trailers with each, like, 100 water balloons, throwing them all together.”

Despite the friendship between Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp inside and outside the Stranger Things film sets, fans are looking forward to seeing season 4 of the show, which will premiere on May 27 on the Netflix platform. .