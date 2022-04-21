Stranger Things: Showrunner Explains Why Season 5 Will Upset Fans

As viewers find themselves waiting for the premiere of Stranger Things season 4, the show’s co-creator Matt Duffer has already been talking about what could happen for the fifth installment, saying it could upset fans who enjoy the show for the Netflix platform for the story that will be shown.

After a nearly three-year hiatus due to pandemic-related delays, Netflix’s popular supernatural series will return with a two-volume Season 4 split, kicking off the first four-episode part on May 27, while the second part with the remaining on July 1.

According to the information that has been revealed from the season 4 of Stranger Things, the premiere will begin six months after the battle of Starcourt, so we will see the main group of friends of the show separate for the first time and they will be forced to attend the high school while a new threat lurks in the Upside Down.

Although Stranger Things season 4 has been touted as one of the most impactful seasons for the drama, it won’t be the end. In fact, the Duffer brothers, creators of the program, have already been hinting at what will happen in the fifth installment, assuring that it will upset many.

During an interview for SFX, the Duffer brothers shared some details about what will be the 5th season of Stranger Things. In which Matt assures that the end could leave the public wanting more, which would lead them to get upset and frustrated by the way it will end:

“Even with five, it will feel like it ends a little early. We will feel that we still have a lot of gas left in the tank. But I think it’s better to end there with us wanting more. That’s why finishing in five felt like the right move.”

The Duffer brothers’ decision to end the show after five seasons is completely justified and their argument is solid, in that stretching the show further could lead to failure or a decline in the quality of its stories.

Other shows like Dark and Breaking Bad ended at just the right time, with the latter ending after 5 seasons, which is considered a sweet spot for dramas that start to get much more popular with fans who enjoy it. However, some suggest that it is possible for the Netflix platform to propose a spin-off of Stranger Things, it only remains to wait to see the end it will have for fans to determine the possibility.