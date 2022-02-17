Stranger Things Season 4 Will Premiere In Two Parts And Confirms Its Dates

Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere in two different volumes due to its length, according to Netflix. The producers confirm that there will be a fifth season.

Stranger Things Season 4 confirms its premiere date. From Netflix they reveal the decision to divide the prelude to the conclusion of the series into two different volumes. Volume 1 will premiere on May 27, while Volume 2 will premiere on July 1. The producer shares a statement clarifying the reasons that have led them to do so. Yes, there will be a fifth season.

Stranger Things Season 4, Netflix statement

“After nine scripts, over eight hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots and a case length twice as long as any of the previous seasons, Stranger Things 4 has been the most complicated season we have ever done, but also the most rewarding”, begin Matt and Ross Duffer, producers of the series. Both underline that the content of the season is “bigger than ever”, which has motivated the decision to divide it into two parts.

On the other hand, the Duffer brothers claim that they planned from the beginning that the story arc of the series “would last four or five seasons”. “It was too long to count in four, but as you will soon see for yourselves, we are fast approaching the end. The fourth season is the penultimate, the fifth will be the last”, they explain.

We are nearing the end, but the Duffers reassure the fans: there is material for a while. “There are still plenty of exciting Stranger Things stories to tell: new mysteries, new adventures, and new heroes.” However, before exploring other horizons, they want to close the arc that revolves around the town of Hawkins.

Along with the news, the producer has revealed the five official posters that will accompany the fourth season. In all the motto “every end has a beginning”. You can see them by clicking on this link. If you have missed his latest trailer, you can see it at the top of this news.