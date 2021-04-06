Stranger Things: Season 4 will have a more mature mood

The actor Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson in the series Stranger Things, commented a little on the aspect of the fourth season of the series, which still has no date for the premiere. To increase fans’ anxiety for information, Matarazzo was mysterious, but declared that the new season will be more mature than the previous ones.

The actor commented, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, that the series “kind of needed” to become more mature. In addition, the actor commented that the creators of the series, Matt and Ross Duffer, feel the pressure that each season needs to bring something even better than the previous one.

According to Matarazzo, the series matures along with the actors. “As we age as people, we have to age as characters. They [the creators] are confronted with this problem, but they embrace it and use it to their advantage. They use it as ammunition to write,” said the young actor.

Gaten’s statements follow those of Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike in Stranger Things. Finn had commented, in an interview with CBC, that the new season will be the darkest of all, and that there is a gradual evolution in the tension of the series over the seasons.

Stranger Things Season 4 Premiere

The recordings for the fourth season of Stranger Things seem to be far from over.

Due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, production had to be stopped a few times and is following a safer and more careful pace to comply with safety regulations.

Gaten Matarazzo himself commented to the Collider website that the scheduled recording dates have been canceled frequently due to Covid-19.