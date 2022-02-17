Stranger Things Season 4 Warms Up With Its Latest Posters

Stranger Things Season 2 presents its set of official posters. The images show the protagonists immersed in some of the key scenarios. Stranger Things Season 4 warms up with the publication of its official posters. In them we can see the main faces in all kinds of settings, including the famous laboratory and the mysterious Casa Creel. “Each end has a beginning”, reads the header of each one. The expected conclusion is closer than we think.

Stranger Things Season 4, everything we know

To know the latest preview of season 4 of Stranger Things we must go back to November 2021. The day of the series, as Netflix called it, showed one of the most anticipated trailers by the platform community. You can see the video in the header of this news.

Few concrete data we know about the events that will narrate. We know from its producer, Shawn Levy, that this season will be “more epic and cinematic” than the rest. “Both things are true. It is an epic narrative. It’s still rooted in the characters, but the scope of the storytelling is more epic and cinematic than we’ve tried before,” Levy told Slash Film.

The cast will be headed by recurring performers in the saga, such as Millie Bobbie Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Priah Ferguson, Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, Maya Thurman-Hawk, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman. On the other hand, new actors will be added, notably Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Nikola Djuricko and Robert Englund.

At the moment Season 4 of Stranger Things does not have a specific release date: it will debut sometime in 2022.