Stranger Things Season 4: Theory reveals who Eleven’s biological father could be

Stranger Things has not delivered new episodes since season 3 premiered on the Netflix streaming platform almost three years ago. After being absent from fan screens for so long, the fictional thriller series will finally be back in two months, while a new theory suggests that Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), could be the biological father. from Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

One of the biggest mysteries that has kept Stranger Things fans intrigued since it premiered in July 2016 is related to Eleven’s biological father. Some clues released in the three seasons that are available on Netflix suggest that some kind of relationship possibly arose between Dr. Martin Brenner and Terry Ives, from which the character of Millie Bobby Brown could have been born.

Recall that in the first season of Stranger Things, Eleven is found in the middle of the forest by Mike (Finn Wolfhard,) Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo,) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), while looking for his missing best friend, (Noah Schnapp) . Then, fans found out that she had spent practically her entire life in the lab run by Dr. Martin Brenner.

But it was when Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce Myers (Winona Ryder) were trying to find clues that would lead them to Will’s whereabouts, that they came across a newspaper clipping about strange experiments that led them to Terry Ives’s house, where they met. with her sister Becky who revealed some important information to them. It was there that they learned that Ives was in a coma.

In Stranger Things, Hopper and Joyce also found out that Ives had joined an experiment in college, only to find out later that she was pregnant, but that she miscarried after three months. However, in the same series it was later revealed through a video that she gave birth, and the medium that attended her birth was Dr. Martin Brenner.

According to the theory, if Ives became pregnant after joining the university study, it was unlikely that Dr. Brenner would allow her to date while she was in the study group. In addition to this, in Stranger Things a photo appeared in which Ives and Brenner are seen sharing together outdoors, suggesting a possible relationship. On the other hand, fans know that in the Netflix drama, Eleven always refers to Modine’s character as ‘Dad’, implying that the relationship is closer than with the rest of the children.

And to top it off, Stranger Things has seen Brenner focus more on Eleven. Sure, the series implies that the character’s powers are the strongest of all the doctor’s patients, but it’s possible to infer that there’s something more to it. In the second season of Stranger Things, the public learns that more than one child has escaped from the Hawkins National Laboratory, and it seems that the only one Brenner wants to find is Eleven.