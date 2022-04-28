Stranger Things Season 4: The problem with the real ages of some characters

With four seasons under its belt and a fifth to come, Stranger Things has stood out for being one of the most famous science fiction series created by the Duffer brothers for the Netflix platform with a very young leading cast; whose members have inevitably changed over time since they debuted in 2016, when we learned about the history and suspenseful drama of the boys from Hawkins.

The cast of Stranger Things led by Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) among many others, since the first season have been growing and some getting older, with the passing of the years. Although the plot has advanced little in the thread of time.

The adaptation of the ages of the younger characters will not be so affected since a reference could be made to the physical and natural growth of children who now, 6 years later, can see their evolution as teenagers and everything normal that implies in the plot development.

However, for other members of Stranger Things, such as David Harbor (Jim Hopper) who is 47 years old and for the beloved Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) who has also turned 50, wrinkles and gray hair give them away, as well as for their couple on the series, Sean Astin (Bob Newby). Their characters could be affected by the passing of the years and the relationship with the series.

For his part, actor Charlie Heaton who plays Schnapp’s older brother in the series (Jonathan Byers) plays a teenager who is about to graduate from high school, and could be 18 years old in the series when in real life he is 28. , ten years older than his character and also physically noticeable. The same happens with Joe Keery who plays Steve Harrington in the successful Netflix series and has reached 30 and could be an inconvenience to continue playing a teenager.

For the rest of the Stranger Things boys it won’t be bad at all, as they are all entering their high school studies, for example, Natalia Dyer, 23, plays Nancy Wheeler, a senior in high school. Instead, Brown, Wolfhard and their co-stars Sadie Sink (Max) are 14 years old when in reality they are all between 17 and 19 years old. In fact, Dacre Montgomery, who is now 24 years old, played Max’s brother, Billy, who is a recent high school graduate and is supposed to be 16 years old.