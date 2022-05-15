Stranger Things Season 4: Reveal key answer that will explain the Netflix drama

Stranger Things, the hit series that premiered on the Netflix streaming platform in mid-July 2016, will be returning with new episodes on May 27 when the first part of season 4 hits screens, after being absent for a while. almost three years. The second wave of 4 episodes is scheduled for release on July 1, completing the nine in total.

The last time fans saw the gang of Stranger Things friends getting into some trouble was when season 3 dropped on Netflix in July 2019. This installment left a few unanswered questions, and future episodes will dig deeper. in a particular story arc, as recently revealed by Millie Bobby Brown.

The official synopsis shared by Netflix reveals that in season 4 Stranger Things fans will find themselves in a time jump. Six months have passed since the Battle of Starcourt at the end of the third installment, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. And struggling with the fallout, the group of friends is torn apart for the first time, as navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.

In this most vulnerable moment, a horrific new supernatural threat emerges, presenting a terrifying mystery that, if solved, could finally bring the horrors to an end. In addition to the plot of season 4 of Stranger Things revealed by Netflix, the actress who plays Eleven in the fiction and suspense series confirmed that there will also be answers. It was during the Jimmy Fallon show, when the star announced that the next episodes will narrate the backstory of his character.

“Definitely a lot of responses, a lot of crying, a lot of laughing.”

“The main part and the core of this story is that it’s the beginning of the end,” Brown told the host. “We really got to dig into the beginning [of Eleven] and how she became who she is with the people around her, and how to gain that autonomy and become this woman on her own. So this story this season really digs into that”.

In Stranger Things Season 4, fans saw through the promotional trailer that Eleven is adjusting to her new life in California. And apparently her telekinetic powers haven’t come back while she’s at school she’s being bullied by the students. It will be interesting to see if Eleven finally gets her abilities back and what happens after that, when they have to face a new villain.

There are promises that season 4 of Stranger Things will be the biggest and strangest of all. Brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of the series, will be making it up to viewers after the long wait. The series was renewed for season 5, which will conclude this fascinating story about the Hawkins gang.