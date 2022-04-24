Stranger Things Season 4: Reveal how much cast members earn for each episode

Stranger Things is the successful fiction and suspense drama of the Netflix streaming platform. The show created by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, will premiere its season 4 after being absent from screens for almost three years. A new horror story is coming as fans prepare to receive the first wave of episodes on May 27.

Season 4 of Stranger Things will have a total of 9 episodes divided into two parts, which began filming in the midst of the pandemic at the end of 2020. Due to the restrictions imposed by the global health crisis, the Netflix series presented a huge delay in its delivery, but fortunately the premiere is just over a month away from appearing on the screens of eager viewers.

The Netflix series is one of the most successful on television today. With a plot full of mysteries, a group of friends in a small town called Hawkins remain on the trail of a series of events that plague the inhabitants, especially Eleven, the character played by Millie Bobby Brown, a girl with magical powers. telekinetic.

Since it premiered in July 2016, fans of Stranger Things have been hooked not only by its fascinating stories, but also by the load of special effects that include strange appearances, explosions and fights with huge creatures, coupled with the effects of the powers of Eleven.

That is why Stranger Things became one of the most expensive Netflix series to produce. According to a recent report, to develop the fourth season of 9 episodes that will be the darkest and funniest in the entire history of the show, it took 270 million dollars in total.

It’s a high cost that would make sense, if in fact Stranger Things season 4 will be the biggest of all, as the Duffer brothers previously claimed. According to a Wall Street Journal article, season 4 is said to cost $30 million per episode.

Some people close to the production of Stranger Things also said that one of the reasons for this is mainly the salaries of the cast. David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder are making the most of the show, each earning $350,000 per episode. Many other main cast members, including Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp, have salaries of $250,000 per episode.