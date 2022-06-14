Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 Images: Steve and Nancy Escaped from Vienna

New footage from the second part of the 4th season of the TV series “Very strange things” shows that Steve and Nancy escaped from Vecna in an inverted form. After an excessively long delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the first seven episodes of the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” were released on Netflix at the end of May. Hailed as the most terrifying and eventful season yet, the new episodes were largely well received as they showed darker territory and delved deeper into the past of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). The fourth season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, part 2, which contains the last two episodes, is scheduled to be released on July 1, 2:22.

Surpassing the expectations of viewers, the first part of the 4th season of “Very Strange Things” really pushed the boundaries of its TV-14 rating, introducing a new big villain, Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower. Vecna is unquestionably the biggest threat that Eleven and the Gang have faced so far, as a formidable sentient being feeds off the traumas and guilt of teenagers. In the first volume, Vecna takes possession of Max (Sadie Sink), but she manages to escape from his clutches after her friends play her favorite song “Running Up That Hill”. However, at the climax of season 4, Vecna establishes a psychic connection with Nancy (Natalia Dyer), putting her into a trance. Steve stayed on the Inside to try to save Nancy from Vecna. The fate of both characters hung in the air.

Now Netflix has published some photos from the last two episodes of the fourth season of “Very Strange Cases.” The biggest takeaway: Nancy and Steve seem to be avoiding the Upside Down as they are seen as the rest of their group planning their next move. The new gallery, in fact, serves as a roll call of the various storylines of season 4 of “Very Strange Cases” with images showing all the protracted storylines and the characters in which they participate. Take a look at the photos in the space below:

Described by the Duffer brothers as a “crazy symphony of chaos”, the second part of the fourth season of the series “Very Strange Things” will tell about the tough drama and exciting action scenes. Although Steve may have escaped from the Backside, this does not necessarily mean that his chances of surviving the fourth season are great. The Duffer brothers have previously hinted that the impact of Steve’s meeting with the Dembats will play on the last two episodes of season 4, so concern about the character is justified. In fact, the showrunners teased that in the second part of the fourth season of “Very Strange Cases” all the characters are in danger. So in the following episodes, almost any major player can suffer the same fate as Chrissy (Grace Van Dien), Fred (Logan Riley Brun) and Patrick (Miles Truitt).

The fourth season of the series “Very Strange Things” is approaching an epic conclusion in the upcoming volume II, without any prohibitions. Of course, after Eleven regained her powers, she has a chance to stand in the battle against Vecna. But given how mature, poignant and merciless this season has been, it is unlikely that the entire central squad will remain unscathed. The Duffer brothers have already stated that season 4 of “Very Strange Things” will not end happily. An argument can be made: “Very strange things” it’s high time to kill the main character, so it will be interesting to see how the battle against Vecna will unfold.