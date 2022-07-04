Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 Fan Reaction Can’t Handle S5 Wait

Warning! Spoilers for season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange things” are below.

Passionate fans of “Very Strange Things” turned to social networks to share their desire to see the fifth season. After a three-year hiatus, the penultimate season of sci-fi fantasy has just ended with record results. Critical reviews and praise from viewers made “Very Strange Things” the most watched TV series on any streaming service this year, overtaking Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+.

The fourth season of “Very Strange Things” again focuses on a core group of teenagers from Hawkins, Indiana, who are fighting forces from a parallel universe, the Wrong One. When Vecna, a telepathic being from the Wrong Side, starts killing people, tormenting his victims with nightmares about their unresolved past trauma, the gang unites to destroy the powerful being. A three-pronged attack by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Max (Sadie Sink), who distracted Vecna, and the rest of Hawkins’ team, walking right behind the enemy in Creel’s upturned house, proved successful. However, this mission results in terrible losses for the group, including Max being left in a coma after the battle.

After the dramatic conclusion of the 4th season of “Very Strange Things”, ardent fans have already turned to social networks to express their desire to see the 5th season. Upside Down will come into play. While others have used memes such as the popular Vecna-Starbucks image to show their impatience for the latest season.

Since the 4th season of “Very Strange Things” ends with a large-scale cliffhanger, it is quite natural that viewers desperately want to know what will happen next. There are many unanswered questions and unresolved storylines from season 4 that will have to be dealt with in season 5. Waiting can be hard for those fans who are so emotionally invested in a popular series, especially if this expectation can stretch for years.

Although season 4 was released three years after season 3, “Very Strange Things” returned with great fanfare. However, the creators of the series, the Duffer brothers, previously explained that ideally they would have filmed the 4th and 5th seasons in a row, but due to the problems associated with the pandemic, this, unfortunately, did not happen. Since Season 4 has just been completed and Season 5 has not yet been written, the last season may not appear on Netflix until two years later. The fifth season of “Very Strange Things” is still a long way off, and if fans don’t find a way to distract themselves, the wait may seem even longer.