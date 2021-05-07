Stranger Things: Season 4 of The Series Gets a Revealing Trailer; look!

Stranger Things: This Thursday morning (6), Netflix released the first trailer for the long-awaited 4th season of Stranger Things. In the most mysterious style of the series, the video shows a group of children playing in a room, who appear to be Eleven’s “brothers” in the laboratory.

The last season ended with the group of friends being divided. Joyce Byers left Hawkins, taking Will and Eleven with her. Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Max remained, along with Nancy, Steve, Robin and Erica. Regarding Hopper’s “death”, the official synopsis reveals: “Not everything is good news for our‘ American ’; he is trapped away from home, in the snowy desert of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and others ”.

Actor Finn Wolfhard, who plays the young Mike, said the season should not come out before 2022, but the premiere date has not yet been officially confirmed.