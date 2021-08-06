Stranger Things Season 4: New Trailer and Announcement of The Release Date on Netflix

Stranger Things: Netflix reveals the new teaser trailer for Season 4 of Stranger Things, confirming its release sometime in 2022.Stranger Things returns to the screens of its followers at some point in 2022. Netflix has confirmed that this will be the launch frame of Season 4, which promises to envelop viewers with the same level of mystery that they have us accustomed. The production company shares a new teaser trailer where you can see what it looks like in action. You can see it at the top of this news.

What do we know about Season 4 of Stranger Things?

The series, as has happened to the vast majority of the film industry, suffered the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during the past year. A break in filming that does not seem to have stopped the ambition of the Americans, who point to this season as the “most epic and cinematic.”

Shawn Levy, executive producer of the series, stressed in statements to Slash Film that Season 4 will be “bigger” and “more mature.” Both are true. It is an epic narrative. It’s still ingrained in the characters, but the scope of the storytelling is more epic and cinematic than we’ve tried before, ”explains Levy.

The cast will be led by recurring performers in the series, such as Millie Bobbie Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, David Harbor, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Priah Ferguson, Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, Maya Thurman-Hawk, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman. On the other hand, unpublished actors will be added, notably Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Nikola Djuricko and Robert Englund.

Since its premiere in 2016, the series has garnered 65 awards and 175 nominations, including Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAGs, DGAs, PGAs, WGAs, BAFTAs, a Peabody Award, the Program statuette. of the Year of AFI, the People’s Choice Awards or the Teen Choice Awards, among others.