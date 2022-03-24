Stranger Things Season 4: Netflix released a new preview of the next episodes

Stranger Things, the Netflix fiction and suspense series that has been absent from screens for almost three years, is scheduled to return with the first episodes of season 4 starting on May 27, while a second part will debut on May 1. July, as announced last month.

As the premiere date for the fourth installment of the hit drama that follows the Hawkins gang hits the screens, Netflix releases a major trailer for upcoming episodes showing each of its characters at different times The series picks up six months later from the Battle of Starcourt and sees the return of the cast sporting a little more ’80s-style hair and the same terrified look on their faces.

Surely this new look at Stranger Things season 4 gives fans a major glimpse of what’s to come for this gang of teenagers, now scattered and separated by distance, when Eleven moves to California. alongside the Byers, while the rest stay in Hawkins.

The new photos from season 4 of Stranger Things also show one of the most recent inclusions for the first time. Game of Thrones star Joseph Quinn will be playing Eddie Munson in this fascinating world full of mysteries, also starring Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Robin Buckley as Maya Hawke, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Millie Bobby Brown as the teen with powers, Eleven, among others.

The first images of the fourth season also show the original cast divided into new locations as they are located in different cities and schools, even as they try to work together to deal with the supernatural threats that will be a central part of the plot of season 4 of Stranger Things.

The series that includes in its stories the strange events that occur in the small town of Hawkins, will be reaching its conclusion with season 5, as confirmed by the Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross, when they announced the release date of the fourth installment. A creative decision that was programmed that way from the beginning.