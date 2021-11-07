Stranger Things Season 4: Netflix Celebrates The Day Of The Series With A New Trailer

Stranger Things: The video takes us to California and focuses on two of the main protagonists of the series. The fourth season opens in the summer of 2022. Stranger Things is one of the most popular series in Netflix history, its fourth season will premiere sometime next summer and the popular video-on-demand platform wanted to celebrate its day by sharing a new trailer. The trailer focuses on California, one of the places that we will see in this new season, as well as Mike and Eleven, the two main protagonists of a story that began more than five years ago. You can find the video in the header above these lines.

What awaits us in the new season?

Everything that happened during the final stretch of the third season left many unknowns to the followers of the series. Currently not many details are known about the next one, but the trailer makes something very clear: we will experience a jump in time that will take us until spring 1986, since in the letter that One writes to Mike we can read the following: “today is the day 185 “.

On the sidelines, it was recently David Harbor, the actor who plays Sheriff Hopper, who stated that we are facing “the deepest season” to date and that we will see “how many truths are uncovered.” Undoubtedly, everything indicates that we will experience endless mysteries, such as that of the imposing Casa Creel.

Stranger Things Season 4: name of all chapters

The fourth season will have up to 9 episodes and Netflix has already revealed the name of all of them. They are as follows:

Hellfire club

Vecna’s curse

The monster and the superhero

Dear billy

The Nina project

The immersion ‘

The Hawkins Laboratory Massacre

Dad

The host

Stanger Things Season 4 will premiere exclusively on Netflix in summer 2022 (exact date pending confirmation).