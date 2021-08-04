Stranger Things: Season 4 Movie Set Goes On Fire

The Netflix film set, where scenes from the 4th season of Stranger Things are recorded, caught fire this Wednesday (4). The fire at the Albuquerque, New Mexico studio started at dawn and firefighters were able to quickly control the situation. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Local newspaper Newsweek managed to record images of the fire.

“Upon arrival, the units found a fully immersive small film set with smoke and flames. All units that responded worked diligently to extinguish this event and quickly controlled it. There were no firefighters or injured civilians to report during this event,” said Tom Ruiz, Fire Department official.

It is still unknown the accident will further delay the launch of the season, which has been delayed numerous times due to the pandemic. Series Executive Producer Shawn Levy