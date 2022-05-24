Stranger Things Season 4: Millie Bobby Brown expects to see some dead characters

Since the debut of Stranger Things in 2016 on the Netflix platform, it has managed to be a worldwide success, not only because of its history, but also because of the young cast that the program has. Like the actress who continues to increase her popularity, Millie Bobby Brown, in charge of playing Eleven. However, a recent interview with the star and his co-star Noah Schnapp has been giving the talk about what could happen in season 4.

The Stranger Things series shows us the adventures of Eleven, after escaping from the national laboratory in Hawkins, Indiana, where she was raised as a test subject. As each of the show’s episodes progresses, she discovers her true identity and her relatives, as well as the strange and powerful powers she gained from her because of the strange experiments they did on her.

Although Eleven discovered that her mother was Terry Ives (Aimee Mullins), it was also revealed that the woman was a test subject from the national laboratory in Hawkins. Which was led by Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine). But, Stranger Things season 4 seems to reveal a bit more of her past and what actually happened when she managed to escape from the terrible place.

However, stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have hinted that season 4 could see the death of some main characters. During their interview for The Wrap, the actors assured that they were nervous about what the fans of the new installment that will be released on May 27 on the Netflix platform, because someone will die:

“We’re all afraid that one of us will die,” said Millie Bobby Brown.

While Noah Schnapp added: “One of us will die.”

According to the stars, there are so many members in the cast of Stranger Things that it has taken the show’s producers hard to fit all the actors into one photo. Something that is usually seen a lot in each of the posters of the series. Although Millie Bobby Brown said that the Duffer brothers, creators of the drama, are “too sensitive” to kill a main cast member.

“They need to kill some people. It’s so big,” Schnapp explained, referencing the size of the Stranger Things cast.

However, both Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp frequently ask for someone from the cast to die in upcoming seasons of Stranger Things. But, that the fourth installment could make up for what they have been demanding from the writers and producers of the series. It only remains to wait for the release on May 27 on the Netflix platform to see the development of the story of Eleven’s past before escaping from the laboratory.