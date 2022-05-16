Stranger Things Season 4: Millie Bobby Brown confirms what we suspected about Eleven

Since the Stranger Things series began in 2016 on the Netflix platform, viewers have seen actress Millie Bobby Brown’s incredible performance as Eleven. After her character escaped from the national laboratory in Hawkins, Indiana, where she was being raised as a test subject. Throughout each of the seasons, she has been discovering her identity and her relatives. However, the star has assured that the fourth installment will show Eleven’s true past.

Recall that during the first seasons of Stranger Things, after escaping from the laboratory, Eleven discovered that she was the daughter of Terry Ives (Aimee Mullins). A woman who was also subjected to brutal tests by the head of the lab, Dr. Brenner (played by Matthew Modine). In addition to that, she also found out that she had a very skilled sister named Kali (Linnea Berthelsen).

Kali’s or Number Eight’s abilities were very amazing, capable of making people experience hallucinations. Unlike Eleven, her powers are psychic and telekinetic. Little by little the Netflix show has been revealing great details of Eleven’s past, however, it seems that season 4 will reveal everything.

During an interview with actress Millie Bobby Brown for Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show on May 14. The star was describing the way Stranger Things season 4 was going to be, as well as what could happen with her character. Brown assured that the fourth installment will reveal many more things about Eleven, in fact, she will talk more about her past.

“The main part and tagline of this story is: It’s the beginning of the end. And we really got to dig into the beginning of her, and how she became who she is with the people around her, and how to gain that autonomy and become this woman on her own. So this story, this season really delves into that.”

Interestingly, the first trailer shown for Stranger Things season 4 in late 2021 hinted at Eleven’s time spent in the labs under Dr. Brenner’s control and the existence of more potential “siblings.” Although it is still a mystery what will actually be revealed in the fourth installment, all fans are excited.

As the series draws ever closer to its end, fans are arguing that Season 4 may reveal exactly what Dr. Brenner and his research team hoped to accomplish with Eleven. It only remains to wait for the official launch of the first part of the fourth installment of Stranger Things on May 27, 2022. While the second part will be released on July 1.