Stranger Things: Season 4 may premiere only in 2022, says actor

Stranger Things fans will have to be a little more patient while waiting for the fourth season of the Netflix series, as star Finn Wolfhard has revealed that the season can only be released in 2022.

During a Fanmio live with fans, which was released on Twitter by the Stranger Things Spoilers account, Wolfhard said that he does not expect the fourth season to be released until “someday” in 2022.

However, the Duffer brothers (creators of the series) will have some explanations to make with the significant jump in the age of the cast, since the 3rd season, which premiered in 2019, had a cast still full of children, which will certainly be different with the expected return for 2022.

The renewal of the streaming series was officially announced in September 2019, a few months after the launch of the third year. Filming began in Lithuania in early 2020, but, like many other productions, it was halted due to the pandemic.

It was recently declared that filming should continue until August this year, supporting the protagonist’s assumption. At the time the production of season 4 began, a teaser was released, confirming the return of a critical character that the audience assumed was dead: Jim Hopper.

Other than that, fans don’t have many other details, except that, according to Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington, season 4 is the scariest yet.

Many theories circulate about the plot of the next year of the series, since the gap in the filming leaves the public wondering if years have passed since the characters were last seen. In addition, there is the question of how Hopper survived the explosion at the end of season 3.

Stay tuned for the next Stranger Things news.