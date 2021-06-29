Stranger Things Season 4: Hopper Appears In Captivity In Fun Photo

Stranger Things: The Season 3 finale of Stranger Things left Jim Hopper (David Harbour) fans desolate. But, apparently, Hawkins’ chief of police did survive the event from the last episode aired on Netflix. Harbor posted a behind-the-scenes photo to his Instagram account on June 27 of him appearing in a prisoner’s uniform – indicating that the captured American who was mentioned by the Soviets at the end of the season is indeed Hopper, as fans suspected.

In the image, the actor appears lying next to a miniature of himself, wearing the same blue prison costume. Of his set mate, the caption reads: “It’s so peaceful between us. We finish each other’s sentences. We just laugh and laugh but no pressure, I feel like I can be myself. I can’t believe my luck.” It ended with the hashtag #sorryjoe, probably in reference to Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington on Stranger Things.

Has Eleven’s “father” (Millie Bobby Brown) been miniaturized? Apparently, we will need to wait until 2022 to know the answer. With the new coronavirus pandemic, the fourth season, which was supposed to open in early 2021, has been pushed back to the second half and then to 2022 – according to an estimate by actor Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the series.

Recall the Season 3 ending of Stranger Things

In the last scenes of Stranger Things, Eleven joined the Byers family and left Hawkins behind after his father figure, Hopper, appeared to have died during efforts to close the Inverted World Rift. But a scene during the closing credits revealed that Hawkins’ sheriff might actually be alive.

Recently a teaser for season 4 of Stranger Things also confirmed that Hopper is being held in a Russian prison camp, so although he hasn’t died, his future is still uncertain.

What to expect from Hopper in season 4 of Stranger Things?

The footage shows that Harbor has undergone a minor physical makeover for Season 4. The actor was also filming Black Widow, but seems to have suited the look for the character on his own, bald and without the famous mustache.

Hopper, when the series returns, must have already suffered enough – and his internal change must be reflected abroad. Harbor described his season four transformation as not unlike Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings.

Anticipation for the fourth season of Stranger Things continues to rise, but Netflix has yet to give an indication of when it will debut.

Stay tuned here on My Series to stay on top of the news and find out first when the new season of Stranger Things will start.