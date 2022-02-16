Stranger Things Season 4: Hopper Actor Reveals When Drama Returns to Netflix

Stranger Things, Netflix’s fiction and suspense series, has not delivered new episodes to fans since season 3 premiered on the streaming platform in mid-2019. Almost three years have passed, and viewers have been anxious. However, the long wait is ending according to the message that David Harbor sent this week.

The actor who plays Jim Hopper on Stranger Things updated fans of the series this week. While Netflix revealed last year through its first promotional trailer that season 4 will premiere in summer 2022, Harbor has just given viewers more hope.

Let’s remember that Stranger Things has been absent from the screens for a long time. First, the coronavirus pandemic delayed production, but after the crew and cast returned to the film set in the fall of 2020, it was the restrictions and safety protocols that slowed down filming work.

So far, the status of the post-production stage of the nine episodes that Stranger Things season 4 will have is unknown, but fans remain excited, as Harbor released an emotional message during a basketball game.

David Harbor revealed when Stranger Things season 4 episodes will premiere on Netflix

David Harbor was present at the New York Knicks game with Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the Netflix series. And when the camera panned over both stars of the fictional drama, who plays Hopper, he updated fans by typing on his cell phone, promising that Stranger Things season 4 is coming very soon.

“Stranger Things Season 4 is coming soon, I promise.”

Unfortunately, David Harbor did not reveal the exact premiere date of the new episodes of Stranger Things. And although Netflix announced that these will arrive in the summer, it would not be unreasonable for a preview to occur, as a way to compensate fans for having made them wait so long. In any case, it will be necessary to be aware of any official information that the transmitter shares in his social network accounts.